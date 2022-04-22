ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $10.35

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.72. ING Groep shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 124,189 shares changing hands.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.48) to €15.30 ($16.45) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

