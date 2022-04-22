Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 20.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 253.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 35.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

