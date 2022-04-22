Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $162.50

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.50 and last traded at $163.31, with a volume of 2184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.32.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.24.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

