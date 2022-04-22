Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

