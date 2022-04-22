Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.45.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

