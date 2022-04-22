International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.30

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 29580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.78.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.58.

In other news, insider International Petroleum Corporation bought 92,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$708,833.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,176 shares in the company, valued at C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

