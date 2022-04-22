Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.43

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 5725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

