Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.43

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 5725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
