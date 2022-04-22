Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 53880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

IVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $354,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 330.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 686,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 526,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

