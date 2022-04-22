Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.03

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.03 and last traded at $180.03, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $16,070,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

