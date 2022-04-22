Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.21

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.21 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

