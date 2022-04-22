Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

