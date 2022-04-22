Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,126,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,330,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

