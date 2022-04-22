iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.46

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.46 and last traded at C$28.46, with a volume of 5627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.49.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.61.
About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)
Featured Articles
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.