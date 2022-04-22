iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.29

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 1077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

