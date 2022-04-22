Jack M. Preston Sells 2,222 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RH opened at $337.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $634,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $2,655,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in RH by 497.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in RH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

