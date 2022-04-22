Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.02

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.02 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 1525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

