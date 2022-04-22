Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 10,989 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.