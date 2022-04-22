Joseph Monahan Sells 30,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Joseph Monahan sold 383 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,856.44.

ACRS opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

