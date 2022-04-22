Julie Richardson Sells 3,906 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $509,850.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $650,934.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,740.04 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

