Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 3,287 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $322.31 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.33.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Accenture by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,033,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Accenture by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 233,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,690,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

