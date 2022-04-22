Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,813 shares of company stock worth $168,709. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.