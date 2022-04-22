Kevin P. Stevenson Sells 10,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,526,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $43.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,453,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PRA Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,933,000 after buying an additional 101,084 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,288,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

