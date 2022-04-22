Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 2,513,418 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.