LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $16.00. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 3,759 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

