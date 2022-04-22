Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 30,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unum Group stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

