LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.25.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $201.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

