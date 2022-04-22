LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LTC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

LTC Properties Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

