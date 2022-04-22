LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 127,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,429,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

LTC Properties Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.