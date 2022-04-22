Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Lumentum worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

LITE stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

