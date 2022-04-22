Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.10. Magnite shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 62,694 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -385.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

