Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.86

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.86 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 15104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.