Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMI stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

