MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $885.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

