MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.