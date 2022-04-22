Max Reinhardt Sells 9,321 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
