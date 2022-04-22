Max Reinhardt Sells 9,321 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

