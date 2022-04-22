McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $330.21

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $330.21 and last traded at $330.21, with a volume of 2029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.92 and its 200 day moving average is $254.25.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $386,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $79,518,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

