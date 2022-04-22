Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up to $69.51

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.51, but opened at $73.50. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after buying an additional 117,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after buying an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after acquiring an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

