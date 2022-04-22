Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $185.55 and last traded at $188.08, with a volume of 1755554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.42.

Specifically, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.26. The company has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

