Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Methanex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 84,049 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

