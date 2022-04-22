Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Metro has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

