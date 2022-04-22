Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 452,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.45.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

