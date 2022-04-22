Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.45.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

