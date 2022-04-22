Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.45.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

