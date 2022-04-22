Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.45.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

