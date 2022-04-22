Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 10.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.45.

MSFT stock opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day moving average of $310.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

