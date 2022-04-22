Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 452,308 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.45.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.