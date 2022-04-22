Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $270,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

