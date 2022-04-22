Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day moving average is $310.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

