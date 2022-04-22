MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.49. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 33,915 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $488.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 3.49.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 60.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 40.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 479.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 51,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

