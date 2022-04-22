Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,473 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $301,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

